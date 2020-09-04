Lady Raider volleyball moves to 7-0 with sweep of Franklin County

Central High School dropped Franklin County in straight sets Thursday night in Winchester, winning 25-12, 25-20 and 25-13 to improve to 7-0 and keep the team’s perfect streak of not losing a single set alive.
CHS went 3-0 this week – with all three wins coming on the road.
Thursday night in Winchester, Keri Munn had a field day at the net, putting away 12 kills against the Rebelettes. Lexi Bryan added six kills and Kiiya Ferrell four. Junior Lauren Brandt set up most of those kills with 15 assists and Ferrell added 10.