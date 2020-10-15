Lady Raider volleyball in state sectional Thursday (match to be broadcast live on Thunder)

Coffee County Central High School’s Lady Raider volleyball team looks to continue its historic season Thursday night.
After reaching the Region 4-AAA championship game on Tuesday for the first time in program history, the Lady Raiders travel to Cookeville Thursday for the state sectional.
First serve Thursday is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. You can listen to the Lady Raiders on 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, stream worldwide on the Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com.
A win would advance the Lady Raiders to the TSSAA State Tournament.