Lady Raider volleyball gets road win, improves to 12-0

The Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team remains perfect after a 3-1 win on the road in Columbia Thursday night.
After dropping the first set 25-22, CHS rebounded to win 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19 to claim the best-of-five match.
Kiya Ferrell had an impressive evening for the Lady Raiders, leading the team in kills with 14, digs with 10 and she also pitched in 10 assists.
Lauren Brandt led the team in assists with 20. Brandt also finished with three service aces.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 12-0 on the season. CHS returns home on Tuesday, Sept. 2 to host Franklin County at 6:30 p.m. That match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.