Lady Raider volleyball falls in regular season home finale

The Central High School Lady Raider volleyball lost a regular-season match on Monday for the first time this season. Their prior losses had come in tournament play.
In a match you heard on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders fell to Eagleville 3-2 in the best-of-five match (23-25, 25-11, 28-26, 19-25 and 11-15).
Keri Munn led CHS at the service line with five aces, followed by Lauren Brandt with four.
Kiya Ferrell put down 16 kills at the net, followed by Brandt with 11. Brandt led the team in assists with 26.
Sydney Shipley finished with 15 digs to lead the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders are now 17-4 on the season. They will travel to Oakland for a non-district tilt to close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 1.