Lady Raider volleyball drops Grundy Co., now 5-0

The Lady Raider volleyball team remains perfect.
Central High School’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Grundy County in a best-of-three match on the mountain.
CHS picked up wins 25-22 and 25-10. The Lady Raiders not only remain perfect, but have yet to lose a set, going 14-0.
Kiya Ferrell and Lauren Brandt each picked up eight assists and Lexi Bryan cleaned up around the net with six kills. Keri Munn, Ferrell and Brandt all pitched in with four kills. Senior Sydney Shipley picked up four digs from the back row.
The Lady Raiders take on one-loss Tullahoma on the road Wednesday.