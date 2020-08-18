Lady Raider volleyball dominates again, sweeps Shelbyville

Two nights in a row and two sweeps for the Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team to start the 2020 season.
CHS spanked Shelbyville 25-11, 25-18 and 25-19 for a 3-0 sweep Tuesday night on the road. It was the second sweep in consecutive nights for the Lady Raiders, who dropped Warren County in their home opener Monday.
For the second night in a row, Lauren Brandt led the way for CHS at the service line with nine service aces. Brandt also picked up 15 assists on the night to lead CHS in setting. Maddy Sussen and Keri Munn each added three aces at the service line. Lexi Bryan dominated at the net for CHS, putting down 12 kills. Kiya Ferrell added six kills for CHS.
The Lady Raiders look to remain perfect when they host Riverdale for a non-district match Thursday at 6 p.m.