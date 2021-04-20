Lady Raider tennis drops Tullahoma, boys lose

The CHS tennis teams split with Tullahoma Monday – the boys losing 3-4 and the girls with a clean 7-0 sweep.
For the Lady Raiders, Lauren Perry won 8-2, Rylea McNamara 8-0, Wren Lawson 8-0, Emma Fulks 8-2 and Macie Lawrence 8-2. In doubles, the pairings of Perry/McNamara and Lawson/Lawrence both won 8-0.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys couldn’t keep pace despite singles wins from Landen Booth (8-3) and Xander Blomquist (9-8). Jaden Talley and Jonathan Nelson won in doubles 8-3, but each lost singles matches, as did Johnathan Welch and Krish Patel.