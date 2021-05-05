Lady Raider tennis advances to team finals in district play

Coffee County’s tennis Lady Raiders have advanced to the District tennis finals as a team after a 4-3 win over Marshall County in the semi-finals.
In singles play, the Lady Raiders got wins from Lauren Perry (8-1), Rylea McNamara (8-1) and Wren Lawson (8-5). The doubles team of Perry and McNamara won 8-2 to give Coffee County the 4-3 edge.
The Lady Raiders will play Lincoln County in the championship match – date is yet to be set.
Meanwhile, the Raider tennis team is set to play in the team semi-finals at Tullahoma on Thursday, May 6.