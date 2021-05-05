Lady Raider tennis advances to team finals in district play

The CHS Lady Raider tennis team advanced to the team district finals with a 4-3 win over Marshall County.

In singles play, the Lady Raiders got wins from Lauren Perry (8-1), Rylea McNamara (8-1) and Wren Lawson (8-5). The doubles team of Perry and McNamara won 8-2 to give Coffee County the 4-3 edge.

The Lady Raiders will play Lincoln County in the championship match – date is yet to be set.

Meanwhile, the Raider tennis team is set to play in the team semi-finals at Tullahoma on Thursday, May 6.

Wren Lawson hits a serve in a recent tennis match at Raider Academy. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson