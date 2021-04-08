Lady Raider softball wins opener in Gibbs tournament

Chesnie Cox pounded out three hits and three RBIs to help the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team open up the Gibbs tournament with a win over Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tenn. Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders managed 12 hits and took advantage of four Gibbs errors to slowly and steadily pull away. CHS led 5-1 going into the seventh, when the Lady Raiders added three insurance runs.
Kiya Ferrell (2) and Olivia Evans (3) also had multi-hit games at the plate for the Lady Raiders. Justus Turner, Haidyn Campbell and Abby Mahaffey all had a hit and an RBI. Ferrell also drove in a run and scored twice. Evans scored once and drove home a run.
Keri Munn was solid in the circle once again for the Lady Raiders. The senior MTSU signee only allowed four hits over seven innings. She struck out 10 and walked 1, allowing one earned run.
The Lady Raiders are now 14-0 with a busy Friday ahead – playing Grace Christian Academy and East Hamilton.