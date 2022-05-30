Lady Raider softball tryouts are May 31, June 1

Tryouts for the 2023 Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 31 – June 1).
Those wishing to tryout should bring a glove, bat, cleats and an updated physical form. If you plan to tryout, click here to fill out a form prior to arrival.
Tryouts on Tuesday, May 31, will be broken into two sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. The student athlete should choose their session in the form here.
Tryouts to be held at Terry Floyd Field, behind Coffee County High School at 100 Red Raider Dr. in Manchester.