Lady Raider softball to host youth camps in late July. Online registration available here

Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball will host two camps on July 25 and 26th. Camp will be hosted by CHS coaching staff, players and former players.
Camp on July 25 will be from 9:30am to 12:20 p.m. and will focus on defense. Camp on July 26 will also be from 9:30am to 12:20 pm and will focus on hitting. Both camps are for children ages 4 through 8th grade and all activities will be at Terry Floyd Field (behind CHS). Cost is $30 per camp.
Register now to receive a camp t-shirt. Click here to register. For more questions, contact coach Brandon McWhorter at mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net.