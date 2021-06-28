Lady Raider softball players, coach McWhorter pickup honors from Main Street Preps

Another day, another list of honors for members of the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider softball team.
Main Street Preps released its 2021 All Midstate Softball team on Monday and two Lady Raider players and a coach made the cut.
Pitcher Keri Munn was named first-team all-midstate, catcher Kiya Ferrell was selected as third-team all midstate and Lady Raider head coach Brandon McWhorter was named Midstate Coach of the Year.
Munn graduated in May and has signed with MTSU. Munn was 27-4 in the circle for Coffee County through the 2021 season, striking out 268 batters.
Ferrell paced the Lady Raider offense all season, hitting at a .473 clip from the leadoff spot. She had 9 doubles, 2 triples and led the team in runs scored with 47. She was just a junior and is slated to return to the Lady Raider softball team next spring.
Coffee County’s softball team compiled a 34-7-1 record during the 2021 season, finishing as state runner up in a deep run at the TSSAA Spring Fling in May. It was the best single-season finish in program history.