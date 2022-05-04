Lady Raider softball opens district tournament Thursday

It matters more in May – the softball postseason is here.
The CHS Lady Raider softball team will open the District 6-4A tournament by hosting Shelbyville at 6 p.m. Thursday at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester.
Coffee County swept Shelbyville 3-0 during the regular season.
The tournament is double elimination. The top two teams will advance to the Region 3-4A tournament.
Hear the Lady Raiders take on Shelbyville on Thunder Radio – pregame at 5:50 and first pitch at 6 p.m. Thursday: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.