Lady Raider softball kids camp is this weekend

Coffee County Lady Raider softball program – last season’s TSSAA State Runner Up – will be hosting a kids camp this Saturday, Sept. 11 for aspiring softball players from ages four through eighth grade.
Camp will run from 9 a.m. through noon and will cost $40.
Campers will have the opportunity to learn hitting, defense, base running, slapping, bunting and catching from the Lady Raider softball team and coaching staff.
Everyone who pre-registers will get a t-shirt. You can pre-register by emailing Brandon McWhorter at mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net. You can also preregister by clicking here.