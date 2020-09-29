Lady Raider soccer falls to Shelbyville 4-1

In a match you heard on Thunder Radio, Shelbyville outshot Coffee County Central 22-10 Tuesday night and ended up dropping the Lady Raiders 4-1 in a District contest.
The lone goal for the Lady Raiders came on an penalty kick in the 58th minute from Ellie Fann to make the score 2-1. But the Eaglettes added two more goals in the 72nd and 77th minute to pull away. Paige Blackburn scored a pair of goals to go along with a goal from Cheyenne Nation and Cheyenne Watson for Shelbyville.
Lucy Riddle had nine saves in goal for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County will return home on Thursday for senior night. The Lady Raiders will host Lincoln County at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.