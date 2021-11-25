Lady Raider point guard Jalie Ruehling set to return soon; cleared from ACL injury

Coffee County High School’s Lady Raider basketball team could be getting a boost to its starting lineup soon.
Junior point guard Jalie Ruehling, who started the past two years for CHS, got medical clearance Tuesday afternoon to return to the floor after tearing her ACL during a summer camp game in June. She underwent surgery in July for the injury.
Fans shouldn’t expect to see Ruehling inserted immediately into the starting lineup when the Lady Raiders host state powerhouse Blackman on Monday, but she could start seeing floor time in the next couple of weeks. She did begin practicing with the Lady Raiders on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders could definitely use Ruehling. Double-digit turnovers against the Page ball pressure last week cost CHS in a loss. Coffee County is off to a 2-1 start.
Next week will be slammed busy for the Central High School basketball teams with three games, all at home, and all against good teams. The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders will host Blackman at 6 p.m. Monday, host Walker Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday and host cross-county rival Tullahoma on Friday, Dec. 3. You can hear all of those games live on Thunder Radio — 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.