Lady Raider home game set for Tuesday has been cancelled

The Central High School Lady Raider basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 has been cancelled. South Pittsburgh – the scheduled opponent – is out of school for the day and could not make the trip.
It was scheduled to be senior night.
The Lady Raiders will next play at home on Friday, Feb. 5 when they host Shelbyville. It will be a girls only contest with a 6 p.m. tip.
The girls now have senior night on Monday, Feb. 8 against Lincoln County, along with the Red Raider boys, cheerleaders and dance team.
Storylines to watch for as the Lady Raiders embark on the final two weeks of the regular season: Senior Bella Vinson is 9 points shy of 2,000 career points as a Lady Raider. Also, CHS is now ranked no. 3 in the Associated Press State Rankings.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys will next be in action Friday, Feb. 5, when they travel to Lawrence County for a 6 p.m. tip. The Raider boys will also travel to Franklin County on Saturday, Feb. 6 for a COVID-19 makeup game.
Tickets for upcoming home games can be purchased at www.gofan.co. The general public can attend games, however, gym capacity at CHS is at 1/3 capacity, or about 1,000 tickets.