Lady Raider Basketball Wins 3 of 4 at MTSU Team Camp on Monday

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team opened up play in the MTSU Team Camp on Monday. Both the varsity and JV Lady Raider teams played a pair of games each day. The varsity team was 1 and 1 on the day while the JV won both of their games.
The varsity team struggled in the day’s opener against Lebanon being held scoreless for a 10 minute stretch. Coffee County fell behind early before losing 52 to 36. Marley Perry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 7 points. Coffee County bounced back in the nightcap to claim a 39 to 37 win over Stewarts Creek. Jenna Garretson was the high scorer for Coffee County with 11 points. Olivia Swain added 8.
The JV team rolled to a pair of convincing wins. They opened the day crushing Cascade 77 to 14. Jalie Reuhling led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 25 points. The JV closed out the day with a 50 to 23 win over Gibson County. Marley Perry led Coffee County in scoring with 19 points.
On Tuesday, the varsity team opens up play at 4 PM taking on Maryville. They close out the day at 6 versus South Greene. The JV team will play at 7 PM. The team camp ends on Wednesday.