Lady Raider Basketball to Host Thursday Scrimmage

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider basketball team will host a scrimmage game against Richard Hardy Memorial out of South Pittsburg on Thursday. The scrimmage game is the first scrimmage action of the fall for the Lady Raiders and the public is encouraged to come and watch the Lady Raiders in action.
Coffee County will travel to Spring Hill on Saturday, November 16th to participate in a scrimmage play day at Summit. The Lady Raiders will play East Hickman, Beech and Eagleville.
The Lady Raiders open the season on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd as they host a series of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. As always, Thunder Radio is the exclusive broadcast home for Red Raider basketball as we bring you all the action, home and away, on your Hometown Radio Station.