Lady Raider basketball to host team camp next weekend

After being forced to sit out team camps last summer because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team is chomping to get to work this summer in preparation for the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

The CHS Lady Raiders will return all starters with the exception of one – Bella Vinson.

The Lady Raiders will welcome a handful of other teams CHS’ Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium next Friday, June 4 for their first summer camp. Below is a schedule for the day:

JUNE 4

CCHS SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE

MAIN COURT

9AM                      COFFEE CO          VS           LINCOLN CO

10AM                    DEKALB CO         VS           TULLAHOMA

11AM                    MARSHALL CO   VS           CANNON CO

12PM                    LINCOLN CO       VS           DEKALB CO

1PM                       COFFEE CO          VS           TULLAHOMA

2PM                       CANNON CO      VS           MOORE CO

3PM                       FAY CITY               VS           TULLAHOMA

4PM                       LINCOLN CO       VS           CANNON CO

5PM                       MOORE CO         VS           TULLAHOMA

6PM                       COFFEE CO          VS           FAY CITY

SIDE COURT

12PM                    FAY CITY JV         VS           DEKALB JV

1PM                       LINCOLN JV         VS           MOORE JV

2PM                       MARSHALL JV    VS           FAY CITY JV

3PM                       CANNON JV        VS           LINCOLN JV

4PM                       MOORE CO JV    VS           COFFEE JV