Lady Raider basketball to host team camp next weekend

After being forced to sit out team camps last summer because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team is chomping to get to work this summer in preparation for the 2021-22 high school basketball season.
The CHS Lady Raiders will return all starters with the exception of one – Bella Vinson.
The Lady Raiders will welcome a handful of other teams CHS’ Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium next Friday, June 4 for their first summer camp. Below is a schedule for the day:
JUNE 4
CCHS SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE
MAIN COURT
9AM COFFEE CO VS LINCOLN CO
10AM DEKALB CO VS TULLAHOMA
11AM MARSHALL CO VS CANNON CO
12PM LINCOLN CO VS DEKALB CO
1PM COFFEE CO VS TULLAHOMA
2PM CANNON CO VS MOORE CO
3PM FAY CITY VS TULLAHOMA
4PM LINCOLN CO VS CANNON CO
5PM MOORE CO VS TULLAHOMA
6PM COFFEE CO VS FAY CITY
SIDE COURT
12PM FAY CITY JV VS DEKALB JV
1PM LINCOLN JV VS MOORE JV
2PM MARSHALL JV VS FAY CITY JV
3PM CANNON JV VS LINCOLN JV
4PM MOORE CO JV VS COFFEE JV