Lady Raider Basketball Sweeps Games at Shelbyville Camp on Tuesday

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team closed out the 2 day Shelbyville team camp on Tuesday. The varsity team bounced back from 2 losses on Monday with a win. The JV and freshmen teams both won giving the Lady Raiders a sweep on the day.
Against Independence, the varsity Lady Raiders opened the 2nd half on a 20 point run to seize control of the game. Bella Vinson got her first action of the summer after suffering an injury in May. Vinson, the reigning district MVP, poured in 12 points as Coffee County won 58 to 29.
The Coffee County JV team battled to a 5 point win over the JV from Clarkrange. The JV Lady Raiders won 36 to 31. The Lady Raider freshmen team completed the sweep with a 41 to 34 win over the Shelbyville JV squad.
After a change in the schedule, the Lady Raiders will practice Wednesday thru Saturday before going to Cookeville to compete in a camp at Tennessee Tech. That camp begins on Sunday as Coffee County will take on Cookeville and Oak Ridge.