Lady Raider Basketball Struggles at MTSU Camp on

An injury depleted Lady Raider basketball team struggled on Day #2 of the MTSU Team Camp on Tuesday. Missing three of their leading scorers, Coffee County’s varsity dropped both games to a pair of quality opponents. The JV team won their only contest.
The varsity opened up with a hard fought loss to a strong Maryville. The Lady Raiders cut the deficit to 2 points late in the game before falling by a final score of 62 to 48. Marley Perry led Coffee County in scoring with 18 points. In the second game, Coffee County took on perennial power South Greene. The Lady Raiders fought hard before falling by a final score of 54 to 51. Coffee County was led in scoring by Perry who had 23 points. The rising sophomore hit twelve 3 point shots on the day. The JV kept their unbeaten streak alive with a 40 to 14 win over Silverdale.
“I liked the way we competed” said Lady Raider coach Joe Pat Cope. “The girls are giving 110%, we are just missing some key pieces” added Cope. Coffee County will close out their summer season on Wednesday when they return to MTSU for the final day of the camp. The varsity will play games at 1 PM against Dickson County before closing out with a 4 PM game against Bearden. The JV team will take on Riverdale at 5 PM.