Lady Raider Basketball Opens Team Camp on Monday

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team will open the final 2 days of their summer schedule on Monday in Murfreesboro. Competing in the MTSU Team Camp, the varsity and JV Lady Raider teams will both be in action. Each team will play a pair of games each day.
On Monday, the varsity team opens up play at noon in the Alumni Memorial Gym taking on Lebanon. They close out the day at the Recreation Center at 3 PM taking on Stewarts Creek. The JV will play both of their games in the Murphy Center Auxiliary Gyms. They open up at 10 AM taking on Cascade in Gym #1. They close out the day at 1 PM in Gym #2 against Gibson County.