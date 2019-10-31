Lady Raider Basketball Makes Additions in Advance of Preseason Practice

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team will open practice on Monday looking to continue to return the program back to its tradition. Coach Joe Pat Cope begins his 3rd year as head coach and is looking for the program’s 4th consecutive regular season district title. The Lady Raiders are coming off a 28 win season last winter and have hosted a first round regional game for 2 straight years. Last season, the Lady Raiders advanced to the Region 4AAA semifinals before falling to Riverdale. The Lady Raiders were picked to finish in 1st place in the district by the coaches and media in attendance at Monday’s District 8AAA Media Day.
On Wednesday, the Lady Raiders got some welcome news with the addition of a pair of Chumbley’s. Former Coffee County Middle School coach Rece Chumbley has accepted a position as a physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach for the Lady Raiders. Coach Chumbley returns to Coffee County after a coaching stint at Cascade. Also joining the Lady Raiders is his daughter, Ellie, who is a sophomore. Ellie’s mother is former Lady Raider legend Allison Sain Chumbley who was a member of the 1993 state championship team.
The Lady Raiders will take part in a home scrimmage game on November 7th at 5 PM as they play host to Marshall County. Coffee County will travel to Spring Hill on Saturday, November 16th to participate in a scrimmage play day at Summit. The Lady Raiders will play East Hickman, Beech and Eagleville. Coffee County opens the season on Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd as they host a series of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.