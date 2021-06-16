Lady Raider basketball looking for teams for Saturday scramble

Coffee County’s Lady Raider basketball team will host a 4-person scramble at 1 p.m. Saturday at WillowBrook Golf Course.
Fee is $400 per team, which includes tournament entry for 4 players, lunch at Boskeys, Cart Fees, Dinner at Praters BBQ after teh tournament and a player goody bag.
Lunch will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. There will be a live auction, awards and dinner at Praters beginning at 7 p.m.
Tournament will split into two flights. Prizes will be awarded as follows:
First Flight: 1st place $600, 2nd place $400
Second flight: 1st place $500, 2nd place $300.
To enter, call WillowBrook at 931-728-8989.