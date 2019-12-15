Lady Raider Basketball Gets Road Win at Baylor on Saturday

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team traveled to Chattanooga on Saturday night for a non-district matchup at Baylor. After falling behind in the 1st quarter, the Lady Raiders rallied to get the road win. Coffee County came home with a 45 to 35 win over Baylor.
The Lady Raiders got off to a slow start as they were held to 7 points in the 1st quarter to trail by 4 going into the 2nd period. In the 2nd quarter, the Lady Raiders outscored Baylor 14 to 3 to seize control of the contest and grab a season sweep over Baylor. Ellie Chumley led Coffee Count in scoring as she had 11 points. Ellie Graham finished with 10 points while Jenna Garretson, Jalie Ruehling and Bella Vinson each scored 8.
The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will return home on Monday for a make-up game with Columbia. Thunder Radio will be on hand on Monday night to bring you the district match-up with Columbia. The Powers Storage Pregame Show tips off our live coverage at 5:50. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.