Lady Raider Basketball Drops Riverdale in Saturday Match-up

Looking to avenge the loss that ended their season last year, the Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team welcomed Riverdale to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night. The Lady Raiders played incredibly stingy defense, especially in the final 3 quarters, to hold Riverdale to 32 points. Coffee County got the win over their region rival 53 to 32.
After a back and forth first 4 minutes, Riverdale closed out the 1st quarter on a 10 to 2 run to take a 16 to 12 lead into the 2nd quarter. Coffee County grabbed the lead at 24 to 23 with 1:53 left in the half and never surrendered the edge. The Lady Raiders owned a 30 to 26 lead at the intermission and held the Lady Warriors scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the 2nd half to take a 7 point lead into the 4th quarter. In the 4th quarter, Coffee County shredded the Riverdale full court press outscoring the Lady Warriors 18 to 4 in the final 8 minutes.
Coffee County finished with 3 players in double figures, led by Bella Vinson who had 17 points to earn the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game honor. Jenna Garretson finished with 15 points and Ellie Graham added 11 as Coffee County improved to 18 and 3 on the season.
On Tuesday, Coffee County’s Raiders and Lady Raiders travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Cats. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50 PM.