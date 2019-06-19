Lady Raider Basketball Closes Summer with Pair of Wins at MTSU

Trailing Dickson County by 12 points with 4 minutes remaining, Coffee County mounted a huge comeback to tie the game and send it to overtime. In overtime, the Lady Raiders got a 4 for 4 performance at the free throw line from Kasen Holt to grab a 47 to 43 win over the Lady Cougars who advanced to the Sectional Round of the playoffs in February. Jalie Ruehling led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points. Jenna Garretson recovered from an injury on Tuesday to add 11 points.
In the day’s second game, Coffee County and Bearden engaged in a tough defensive battle. The Lady Raiders played well but came up short by a final score of 33 to 27. Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in scoring with 8 points. Olivia Swain, Ruehling and Emily Graham all added 6 points against a Bearden team that beat Riverdale on Tuesday.
The JV team concluded the 3 day team camp with a 40 point win over Lakeway Christian. The JV Lady Raiders closed out a 4 and 0 week with a 58 to 18 win over the East Tennessee squad. “I am really happy with how hard (the teams) played this week” said Lady Raider coach Joe Pat Cope. “We played well today” he added noting that a lot of JV players got action as well at the varsity level. The Lady Raiders will take off from now through the Dead Period. They will resume team workouts in July.