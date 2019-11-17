Lady Raider Basketball Closes Scrimmage Season with Tripleheader

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team closed out their preseason scrimmage work on Saturday with a play day in Spring Hill. Coffee County competed in a tripleheader at Summit High School. The Lady Raiders were 2 and 1 on the day as they captured wins over East Hickman and Eagleville. Coffee County dropped a 2 point decision to Beech.
The Lady Raiders will open the regular season on Friday and Saturday as they co-host 2 days of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders will play games at 4:00 and 6:30 PM on Friday taking on Valor Academy and Siegel respectively. On Saturday, the Lady Raiders will tangle with Baylor at 11:30 AM and Huntland at 5:45 PM. The Red Raiders will play Valor Academy at 7:45 PM on Friday followed by Saturday games against Cannon County on 2:00 PM and Huntland at 7:00 PM.
Thunder Radio continues to be the exclusive radio home of Coffee County athletics. We begin our 2019-2020 coverage on Friday night as we will cover the Lady Raiders’ game with Siegel. We will follow that up with the Red Raiders’ game with Valor. Our live coverage on Friday begins with the pregame show at 6:20.