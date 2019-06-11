The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team concluded play in the Tennessee Tech team camp on Tuesday. The varsity Lady Raiders finished the day with a record of 1 and 1. The JV Lady Raiders won their only game.
Coffee County opened the day with a 45 to 40 win over York Institute. The Lady Raiders starters built a 30 to 12 lead in the game before subbing heavily late in the second half. Jalie Reuhling led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 points. Bella Vinson and Kiya Ferrell each added 10 points in the win.
In the day’s second game, Vinson rolled her ankle in the first possession against Lakeway Christian out of Morristown, TN. The short-handed Lady Raiders fought gamely against the East Tennessee private school which is unbeaten on the summer and features a trio of future Division 1 players. Balanced scoring kept the Lady Raiders close as the 2 teams were tied at 31 in the second half. Lakeway pulled away late to send Coffee County to a 49 to 42 defeat. Marley Perry and Jenna Garretson were tied for the team lead in scoring as each dropped 6 points. Ferrell added 5.
The JV team crushed Monterey 51 to 14. Chloe Gannon led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 points. Emma Fulks added 17 for the Coffee County JV. “I was tickled with the effort (today), we got after it” said Lady Raider coach Joe Pat Cope. Coffee County will return home to get in a few practices the remainder of the week before concluding the summer season next week. The Lady Raiders will take part in the MTSU team camp on Monday through Wednesday of next week. Coffee County will open up on Monday taking on Lebanon and Stewarts Creek.
Lady Raider Basketball Closes Out Tech Camp on Monday
