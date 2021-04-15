Kiya Ferrell triple in extra innings powers Lady Raiders to Thursday win

It took 8 innings for Coffee County to break through with runners in scoring position Thursday night in Fayetteville.
Then Kiya Ferrell ended all the tension.
Tied with second place Lincoln County 2-2 in the top of the 8th, Ferrell bombed a triple to centerfield over the head of centerfielder Carlee Mills. Ferrell’s big two-out hit scored Brianna Shelton and Olivia Evans. The throw to third went into the dugout, sending Ferrell across the plate and giving the Lady Raiders a 5-2 lead and a win.
Up until Ferrell’s break through hit, the Lady Raiders had squandered multiple scoring opportunities – stranding 9 runners on base prior to the 8th, including 5 runners in scoring position.
Ferrell finished the night with 3 hits and two runs scored – she was named Mid Tenn Turf co-Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
Ferrell singled in the first inning and scored on an RBI single by Munn, whose courtesy runner Aleayia Barnes scored on an error.
Munn was also named Mid Tenn Turf co-Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
In addition to her RBI single at the plate, Munn struck out 14 Lady Falcons in the circle and worked out of a few big jams. In the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2, Lady Falcon Mia Brown reached second base on an error with no outs. Munn proceeded to strike out the next three batters.
And in the bottom of the 8th, Lincoln County got a two-out single and an error on the Lady Raiders brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Abby Flynt, who Munn struck out to end the game. Munn allowed 6 hits and just 1 earned run.
The Lady Raiders are now 20-3-1 on the season. Friday’s game at Siegel has been postponed. The Lady Raiders are now 8-0 in District 8-AAA play and Lincoln County falls to 6-2, giving CHS control of its destiny.
CHS will travel to Tullahoma for a 6 p.m. game Monday and you can hear that live on Thunder Radio.