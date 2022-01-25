Kiya Ferrell signs volleyball scholarship with Cumberland

Kiya Ferrell was in a unique position.
The Coffee County Central senior three-sport athlete is talented enough that she could have chosen several different schools and a few different sports to play at the collegiate level. She has known for a while volleyball was what she wanted to do, and on Monday she chose Cumberland University.
In front of about 100 friends, family, coaches and teammates in the CHS library, Ferrell signed her letter of intent to play collegiate volleyball at Cumberland University in Lebanon.
“We have been to several of their team camps and seen their campus and coaches and the way they do things,” Ferrell explained to Thunder Radio Sports. “It is closer to home than some of the schools I looked at. And the offer they made me was really good, plus the education program is really good and I want to be a math teacher.”
Ferrell has long been an athletic sensation on the basketball court, softball field and the volleyball court. But once she started playing volleyball in middle school, it just felt different.
“I just love it,” she explained. “It is so much fun and I feel like I excel at it. I started showing interest in higher level of volleyball my freshman year and I knew this is what I wanted to keep playing (beyond high school).”
Ferrell has been an instrumental part of the volleyball programs success over the past four years – leading the Lady Raiders to their first ever state sectional game in 2020, and being part of multiple district championships.
“I really want to thank all my coaches and especially my parents. They have supported me in everything. I have taken them everywhere for softball and volleyball and playing three school sports. And they make enough time for me and my siblings and I’m forever appreciative.”
Ferrell is currently a key part of the CHS Lady Raider basketball team that is ranked no. 5 in the state. This spring, she returns to the diamond for the Lady Raider softball team in hopes of repeating a deep run in the TSSAA state tournament.