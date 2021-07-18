Keri Munn named NFCA All-American

Another week and yet another postseason award has been bestowed upon a Coffee County Lady Raider softball player.
Former Lady Raider pitcher Keri Munn has been named to the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Third Team as a pitcher.
This is just the latest in a long list of postseason honors for Munn, who was named TNSCA Miss Softball, was selected to play in the TNSCA All-Star Game, nominated as Tennessean Softball Player of the Year and was named to the TSWA All-State team, among other awards.
Munn was 27-4 in the circle for Coffee County through the 2021 season, striking out 268 batters. She has signed to play at MTSU.
Coffee County’s softball team compiled a 34-7-1 record during the 2021 season, finishing as state runner up in a deep run at the TSSAA Spring Fling in May. It was the best single-season finish in program history.