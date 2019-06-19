Katie Rutledge Named to All-Midstate Softball Team

Coffee County senior softball player Katie Rutledge was selected to the Tennessean All-Midstate Softball Team that was announced on Tuesday. This is the second selection for Rutledge to the squad picked by the Nashville newspaper. Rutledge was also selected in 2017 following her sophomore season.
Rutledge was selcted to the 2nd team All-Midstate squad as she joined Lincoln County’s Anna Marie Thornton as the only 2 members of District 8AAA selected. Last week, Rutledge was selected to participate in the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All Star Game. Rutledge was also a 3 time all-district player for Coffee County.
Rutledge led the Lady Raiders in average(.468), hits(51) and runs scored(40) this season. Rutledge finished the year with a pitching record of 3 and 2. Rutledge has signed to play college softball at Blue Mountain State in Mississippi.