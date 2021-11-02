Kanjanabout named new Westwood football coach

Westwood now has a new head football coach for the first time in 18 years.
Justin Kanjanabout has been named the new coach of the Westwood Rockets – replacing Chad Dyer, who retired from coaching football after 18 seasons at the helm.
The name Kanjanabout should sound familiar to area football fans. He was a standout running back at Coffee County Central High School and most recently has served as offensive coordinator for Coffee Middle School – a team that has won back-to-back conference titles. He also spent time coaching at with the CHS Red Raiders prior to CMS. He played college football at Maryville College.
Kanjanabout has been employed with the Tennessee Department of Education for the last 7 months and was a 3rd grade teacher the 2 prior years at New Union Elementary.
“We are looking forward to the excitement and energy that Coach Kanjanabout will bring to Westwood Middle School and the football program,” said WMS principal Jim Stone. “We will be hosting a meet-and-greet for our players and Coach Kanjanbout soon.”
Kanjanabout will be a guest on The Coffee Coaches Show this Saturday, Nov. 6. The show airs every Saturday from 10-11 a.m. live at Al White Ford Lincoln. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.