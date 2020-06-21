Junior Raider Angler Team Grabs 11th Place Finish at State Championship

A pair of Coffee County Youth Bass Club members traveled to East Tennessee on Saturday to compete in the Tennessee Bass Nation Junior Division State Championship. Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis, who captured the Central Tennessee Ball Nation Region Championship on May 30th, made the long trek to Dandridge to fish Douglas Lake. The duo ended up faring well on an unfamiliar lake as they finished in 11th place.
In 2019, Mantooth also claimed a region title, only to suffer damage to his boat at the state championship regulating him to 26th place. Good fortune and good fishing were the order of the day on Saturday as Mantooth and Lewis landed 5 fish, weighing in at 9.45 pounds to claim 11th place. Jonathan had the big catch of the day for the team as he reeled in a 3.98 pound beauty. The result was good enough to give the team a 13th place finish in the state for the season just 18 points out of the top 10.
