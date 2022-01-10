Judge signs wrestling scholarship

Coffee County Central senior wrestler Devin Judge now has a home for college.
In front of friends, family and teammates Monday, Judge signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Bluefield State in West Virginia.
“I love wrestling, it’s really my passion,” said Judge.
Judge selected Bluefield State after multiple conversations with colleges that were facilitated through a recruiting service.
“I settled on Bluefield … it was kind of personal for me,” explained Judge. “I feel like I can become a better man there.”
Judge will major in Industrial Engineering.
“Big thank you to coach (Roger) Barlow, coach Randall (Jennings) and my teammates and my parents,” said Judge.