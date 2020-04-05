Josi Donates $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

As Roman Josi said on Tuesday during his first media availability since the pause of the 2019-20 NHL season: We’re all in this together.
On Thursday, the Predators captain did his part in a big way.
Josi donated $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in an effort to make an impact in the community and help feed those who need it most during these unprecedented times.
The money will be put to use immediately by Second Harvest, who has gone from assisting the Nashville community with tornado relief efforts to now dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the region. It’s been a busy few weeks, and a gift like Josi’s couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We are so appreciative to be the recipient of Roman Josi’s generosity,” President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Nancy Keil said. “We are so thankful for our relationship with the Predators, and it means everything to have a player like Roman make a personal commitment to the fight against hunger.”
“I’m donating to Second Harvest because they are doing such a great job of helping people in need right now,” Josi said. “With no one going to school, there’s a void for the breakfasts and lunches that kids would typically receive there. In times like these, it is important that we all come together as a community and are helping people who might not have the same resources as us.”
Kiel says every dollar given to Second Harvest provides four meals. Therefore, Josi’s donation will help to distribute 80,000 meals to children, families and seniors struggling with hunger. As situations change by the day, the food bank continues to evaluate the greatest needs, and at the moment, that includes the need to purchase a larger amount of food due to the decline in donations.
Second Harvest, which covers a 46-county service area, will now be able to purchase more food and keep their trucks on the road distributing food across the region.
“We are so thankful for our partnership with the Preds,” Kiel said. “Right now, everyone is dealing with a crisis. Knowing we have the support of the Preds during these trying times means so much to us. And it means a lot to the community to see the Preds invested in feeding hungry people as more and more of our neighbors will be turning to the food bank for help, many for the first time.”
With much of the community shutting down for the time being, Second Harvest will remain open, as their work is essential in the city and beyond. While there is always a need for help from the public, it may be greater now than ever before.
And just like Josi did, there are ways to help those less fortunate during these trying times.
“A perfect way for the public to help while maintaining social distancing is to visit our website, secondharvestmidtn.org, and make a gift of any size,” Kiel said. “The demand for our services is increasing each day, as more companies close and individuals are left without a job and a way to support their families. Making a gift to Second Harvest will help us provide food for so many people.”