Jennings resigns as CHS wrestling coach

Longtime Coffee County Wrestling coach Randall Jennings submitted his resignation to the high school on Friday.
Jennings, a state wrestler for the Raiders and 2009 graduate from CHS, spent the past 16 years as part of the wrestling program either as a wrestler, assistant coach or head coach. He took over the program as head coach last year.
He is resigning due to personal and health issues within his family that demand his time.
“I’ve got some family members with some health issues that I need to help out with and take a bigger role in the responsibility of our family,” Jennings explained.
“I’ve either wrestled or coached here for the past 16 years and wanted to do it for another 16 years or more, but with the things I’ve had arise it’s just not something in the cards right now.”
Jennings plans to continue helping with the wrestling kids club to help the high school feeder program.