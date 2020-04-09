Jaylon Wooten Signs Basketball Scholarship on Thursday

Coffee County Central High School senior basketball player Jaylon Wooten has signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Cleveland State Community College. Wooten announced the signing on Thursday with the Cleveland, Tennessee junior college.
Wooten led the Red Raiders to a regular season District 8AAA title and a region tournament berth. Wooten was named the regular season District 8AAA Most Valuable Player. For the season, Jaylon averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the year.
When contacted by Thunder Radio on Thursday, Red Raider head coach Micah Williams was effusive for his praise of Wooten. “Jaylon is an outstanding young man who I’ve known for many years. He’s always been someone who’s worked extremely hard at whatever it is he wanted to do and with that hard work he’s been outstanding in the classroom and on the basketball court” said Williams. He went to say “I’m extremely proud of him and his commitment to Cleveland State, but I’m even more proud of the young man he has become over the years. Cleveland State is getting an outstanding young man.”