Is There Still a Chance the Titans Sign Jadeveon Clowney? GM Jon Robinson Answers the Question

On a conference call with reporters back on April 1st, Titans general manager Jon Robinson indicated the team has some interest in free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
It wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke.
Over two weeks later, however, the former Seahawks and Texans pass rusher remains in the market.
On Friday morning, while appearing on a special live episode of the Official Titans Podcast with Voice of the Titans Mike Keith and Amie Wells, Robinson was asked if there’s still a chance the team signs Clowney.
“We’ll see,” Robinson said. “Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we’ve had some discussions there and we’ve had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything.”
Clowney played his first five NFL seasons with the Texans before being traded to Seattle prior to the 2019 season.
Clowney, 27, suffered a core muscle injury during the 2019 season, and he had surgery earlier this offseason.
Clowney has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons, but he had just three sacks in 13 games last season. He added 1.5 sacks in Seattle’s two playoff games.
During the conference call on April 1, Robinson said Clowney’s health has been a topic of conversation.
“As I said earlier, I don’t think there’s anything imminent in the works,” Robinson said of Clowney on Friday. “But we’ll continue to try and work though things and see how they go.”