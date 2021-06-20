Inaugural ‘Thunder The Magazine’ now on the streets

The inaugural edition of “Thunder The Magazine” is now on the streets, announced Thunder Radio owners Josh and Holly Peterson.
The magazine, a 40-page glossy publication re-living the spring sports season in photos, can be picked up at multiple locations in Manchester for free.
“This is a free publication thanks to our great sponsors within this magazine,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio.
“We are strong believers in our local athletes and our local athletic programs. Thunder Radio is already the radio home for Coffee County Central, Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle School athletics, and thunder1320.com is the go-to place for results, sports news and excellent sports photography. If you have been paying attention then you know that we have some excellent athletic programs and some great athletes here in our community. Holly and I wanted to add this magazine as another way to celebrate these great people and to build up our programs in our community.”
The magazine is set to publish at the conclusion of each main sports season: Fall, Winter and Spring, with other special publications on tap.
Beginning on Monday, June 21, you can pick up free copies of Thunder The Magazine from the Thunder Radio studios between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Thunder Radio is located at 1030 Oakdale St.
Copies can also be obtained from the following businesses beginning on Tuesday, June 22:
Al White Ford-Lincoln
Peoples Bank & Trust Company
Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop
Hullett’s Service Center
Shawn Trail, Attorney at Law
Interstate Liquors
The Cracked Pot
Coffee County Realty & Auction
Snap Fitness
Capstar Bank
Reese’s Genes Boutique
Southern Diva