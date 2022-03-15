HS SOFTBALL: Timely big hits lead Lady Raiders to 4-3 win over Rockvale in season opener

Senior Olivia Evans kept hitting the ball hard, but couldn’t get any good luck. Until the bottom of the sixth inning.
The senior center fielder dropped a double in the left-centerfield gap to push Chesnie Cox across the plate with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team went on to open the season with a 4-3 win over Rockvale Tuesday night, March 15, 2022 in Manchester.
Evans’ double capped a night that included two hard hit balls for her that went right to defenders.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.
The Lady Raiders (1-0) got plenty of other big hits on the night, too. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Cheyenne Vickers blasted a home run over the center-field fence to tie the game. Then a 2-out hit by Cox set the stage for Evans.
In the fourth inning Emily Schuster also launched a home run – a line drive over the right-center field fence that tied the game at 2-2 at the time.
The Lady Raiders’ other run came in the first when Kiya Ferrell reached on an infield single and later scored on a throwing error.
CHS outhit Rockvale 10-4 in the night.
The Lady Raiders did have some issues with errors – committing 4 in the season’s first game that were costly.
Coffee County’s Channah Gannon picked up the win in relief – allowing no runs over two innings of work while only giving up 1 hit.
Gannon hit Rockvale’s Jessie Condren to leadoff top of the 7th, but got out of trouble when Alivia Reel snagged a line drive at third and doubled off Condren at first base.
Kaitlyn Davis pitched the first 5 innings and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits and 3 strikeouts. She got a no decision.
Coffee County will return to action Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Tullahoma.