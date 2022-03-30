HS SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders throttle Shelbyville in district opener

Coffee County’s Lady Raider softball team announced its presence in the new District 6-4A with authority Tuesday night.
Coffee County outhit Shelbyville 14-1 and ended the game early with 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth for a run-rule shortened 10-0 shutout win at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
It was a parade at the plate for Coffee County. Kaitlyn Davis and Cheyenne Vickers each doubled and Kiya Ferrell and Emily Schuster legged out triples as CHS finished with 4 extra base hits.
Davis, Chesnie Cox and Haidyn Campbell each picked up a pair of RBIs. Ferrell, Schuster, Madison Pruitt and Olivia Evans also knocked in a run. Ferrell had 3 hits on the night and scored twice.
In the circle – Davis dominated the Eaglettes. She picked up the win after allowing just 1 hit and striking out 3 over 5 innings. Katelyn Anderson tossed a perfect inning of relief.
The Lady Raiders even up their overall record at 6-6 win the win and are 1-0 in District 6-4A play. They aren’t schedule to play again until next week.