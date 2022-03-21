HS SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders shutout in Monday home loss

Hits were hard to come by for Coffee County Central as the Lady Raiders were shutout at home Monday night – falling 3-0 to Columbia Academy.
The Lady Raiders managed just one hit – a single from senior Kiya Ferrell.
The rest of the game CHS struggled by Columbia Academy’s Slaughter, who struck out 13 Lady Raiders.
CHS was outhit 7-1.
Freshman Channah Gannon was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs on six hits. Kaitlyn Davis tossed three scoreless innings in relief for CHS.
The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 4-3 on the young season.
CHS will get much needed days off before returning to action Thursday.