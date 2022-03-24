HS SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders pick up Warrior Classic win Thursday

Haidyn Campbell ripped a line drive to score Chesnie Cox and Kiya Ferrell in the bottom of the 7th inning and send the Lady Raiders off with a 7-5 win over the Canton Lady Giants in the Warrior Classic Thursday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
Channah Gannon picked up the win in relief for the Ladyh Raiders. She allowed one run over 2 innings while walking three and striking out 1. Kaitlyn Davis picked up a no decision. She allowed 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4.
Senior Kiya Ferrell led the charge at the plate for CHS with 3 runs scored on 2 hits and a walk.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action Friday at 2 p.m. against South Elgin Storm before taking on the East Peoria Raiders at 8 a.m. Saturday and the South Gibson Lady Hornets at 2 p.m. Saturday.