HS SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders fall to 5-6 with two losses Saturday

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders scored 2 runs in the top of the 7th but couldn’t complete a comeback against South Gipson in the Warrior Classic Saturday afternoon, falling 6-5.
Jalyn Moran had a big day at the plate for CHS – ripping a pair of hits and 3 RBIs. Kaitlyn Davis blasted her first home run of the year – a 2-run shot. But it wasn’t enough for CHS to keep up.
Davis allowed 6 runs in the circle over 5 innings and was hit with the loss.
CHS didn’t perform well at all in the early morning 8 a.m. game against East Peoria, losing 10-1. CHS was outhit 12-3 and trailed 10-0 before finally getting on the board. Haidyn Campbell launched a solo home run for Coffee County’s only run of the game.
The Lady Raiders will host Shelbyville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in their first district game of the year.