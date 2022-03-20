HS SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blast Tullahoma 11-2 Sunday afternoon

Coffee County took the lead in the first inning and never looked back, pounding out 10 hits as the Lady Raiders dispatched of Tullahoma’s Lady Wildcats 11-2 Sunday afternoon in Tullahoma. (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.)
CHS scored 3 in the first and 7 in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
The Lady Raiders had a big day at the plate, getting multi-hit games from Haidyn Campbell, Cheyenne Vickers and Kaitlyn Davis.
And it was a power display, too. Vickers launched a 2-run home run through the wind in the first and CHS also got extra base hits from Campbell (2 RBI double) and Davis (2 RBI double).
Emily Schuster scored 3 times – reaching on an error, walk and a single.
Coffee County wore Tullahoma out on the bases, too, with 7 stolen bases. Olivia Evans stole a pair while Vickers, Kiya Ferrell, Schuster, Kara Wheeler and Riley Phillips all stole a base.
Davis was dominant for the Lady Raiders in the circle and earned the win. She was perfect through three innings. She finished having allowed 1 earned run on two hits while striking out 9 Lady Wildcat batters.
Tullahoma’s only two runs were scored by Kylee Holt, who reached on two infield singles and scored on an RBI fielder’s vhoice by Madison Goad and an RBI sac fly from Goad.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 4-2 on the season. They will host Columbia Academy at 6 p.m. Monday night at Terry Floyd Field.