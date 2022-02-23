HS BASKETBALL: Raider boys now know region opponent

Coffee County’s Red Raider basketball team now knows who it will host in the boys Region 3-4A quarter-finals Saturday night in Manchester.
The Howard Hustlin’ Tigers lost to McMinn County in the District 5-4A consolation game, putting the Tigers fourth place in that district and sending them to play the Raiders in the region.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Manchester at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Tickets are available at the gate.
Howard enters Saturday night with a record of 21-8 on the year, 9-3 in District 5-4A. The Tigers actually placed second during the regular season, but slipped up in the district tournament and placed fourth.
The lone common opponent between Howard and Coffee County this season is the Walker Valley Mustangs. Howard split with Walker Valley, losing by 11 and winning by 2. The CHS Red Raiders lost twice to the Mustangs, by 13 and by 10. However, those losses were before the Christmas break.
The Raiders enter Saturday night with a 20-9 record – coming off a district tournament championship. The Raiders have won 11 of their last 13 games.
The winner will advance to the Region semi-finals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 against the winner of Franklin County and Cleveland. That game is also an elimination game and will also be at Coffee County Central High School. The winner of the semi-final game will move on to the region championship, which will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Coffee County.
Thunder Radio will broadcast all Coffee County region games – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
Lady Raiders play Friday
The Coffee County Lady Raiders (no. 1 seed) will host Ooltewah, the no. 4 seed from District 5-4A in the region quarter-finals on Friday. This is an elimination game – the loser’s season comes to an end.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 in Manchester at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Tickets are available at the gate.
The Ooltewah Owls enter Friday night’s contest with a 15-14 record – having played in a tough district with Cleveland and Bradley Central. Walker Valley is the lone common opponent between Ooltewah and Coffee County, and both teams swept the Lady Mustangs. Coffee County beat Walker Valley twice, Ooltewah beat them three times.
Meanwhile, the Coffee County Lady Raiders enter the region quarter-final matchup with Ooltewah with a 28-3 record, riding a 25-game winning streak and ranked no. 4 in the state AP rankings.
The winner will advance to the Region semi-finals at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 against the winner of Franklin County and McMinn County. That game is also an elimination game and will also be at Coffee County Central High School. The winner of the semi-final game will move on to the region championship, which will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Coffee County.