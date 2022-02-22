HS BASKETBALL: Girls region tournament bracket now in focus

The picture is now clear for the upcoming girls basketball Region 3-4A tournament.
The Coffee County Lady Raiders (no. 1 seed) will host Ooltewah, the no. 4 seed from District 5-4A in the region quarter-finals on Friday. This is an elimination game – the loser’s season comes to an end.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 in Manchester at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Tickets are available at the gate.
The Ooltewah Owls enter Friday night’s contest with a 15-14 record – having played in a tough district with Cleveland and Bradley Central. Walker Valley is the lone common opponent between Ooltewah and Coffee County, and both teams swept the Lady Mustangs. Coffee County beat Walker Valley twice, Ooltewah beat them three times.
Meanwhile, the Coffee County Lady Raiders enter the region quarter-final matchup with Ooltewah with a 28-3 record, riding a 25-game winning streak and ranked no. 4 in the state AP rankings.
The winner will advance to the Region semi-finals at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 against the winner of Franklin County and McMinn County. That game is also an elimination game and will also be at Coffee County Central High School. The winner of the semi-final game will move on to the region championship, which will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Coffee County.
Boy still waiting
The Raider boys are still waiting to see who they will play in the region quarter-finals. The top seeded Raiders will play the loser of Walker Valley and Cleveland, who play Tuesday night at McMinn County. The boys region quarter-final game will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and is an elimination game. If the Raiders win Saturday, they advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday, March 1. All boys region games will be in Manchester at Coffee County Central.
Thunder Radio will post updates as they are available.
Thunder Radio will broadcast all Coffee County region games – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.